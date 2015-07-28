Stream the ‘Southpaw’ Soundtrack With Music From Eminem, The Weeknd, And More

After a couple rounds of promo and Eminem’s wild freestyle from Thursday, the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Southpaw is finally in theaters along with a solid soundtrack. The film tells the story of a light heavyweight boxer, Billy “The Great” Hope, with 50 Cent playing the boxer’s lifelong friend.

Eminem was originally supposed to play the lead role but decided to focus on music instead. So it’s only right Em produce the soundtrack. With him owning the leading single “Phenomenal,” he’s put together a bunch of fire songs follow.

Here are our top 5 songs from the tracklist:

1-“Notorious Thugs” — The Notorious B.I.G. feat. Bone Thugs N Harmony

2- “R.N.S.” — Slaughterhouse

3- “Wicked Games” — The Weeknd

4- “Phenomenal” — Eminem

5- “What About The Rest Of Us” — Action Bronson & Joey Bada$$ feat. Rico Love

Stream the soundtrack below and let us know what songs you’re feeling the most.

was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted July 28, 2015

