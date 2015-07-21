Lil Wayne Got Booted For Being Tooted On A Private Jet

Lil Wayne got high in the mile high club and was immediately sent back down to the ground.

According to TMZ, Weezy chartered a flight on a private jet, and brought drank, trees, and everything you need to get it popping on the plane. Unfortunately, the pilot wasn’t having any of that:

Shortly after takeoff, Wayne and his posse lit up, and the pilot was in no mood to negotiate. The captain turned the plane around 17 minutes after takeoff and landed it where it came from.

Pictures posted on TMZ show the “FWA” rapper double cupped, which traditionally means the person is sipping codeine. The gossip website also claims Wayne was observed sipping a purplish pink liquid.

As we previously reported, Wayne suffered a seizure after imbibing purple drank on his private jet back in 2013. Meanwhile, Weezy has been going through a serious situation with his former mentor Birdman, and is currently suing the Cash Money CEO.

