CLOSE
Fashion and Style
Home

Jaden Smith Drops Some Gospel: Talks Creativity, Inspiration & Originality

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jaden Smith

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jaden Smith is all about creativity, growing, and moving up.

The Nostalgic rapper has been holding meet-ups for his MSFTS collective in the places he’s traveling. During the Paris MSFTS stop, Jaden let out a stream of consciousness that might be the best ever.

The prodigal son wanted everyone to know it’s OK to use other people’s ideas while carving out your own identity.

 

In the video above, Jaden talks about how he borrowed from Tyler, the Creator and Kanye, then goes into the transformation of his style from tight to more loose-fitting clothing. Best of all? He uses an analogy about stairs that has a lot of people seeing the light of day.

If you can’t mimic and borrow ideas – then you’re not living life. Thanks, Jaden.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Jaden Smith’s Prom Dress Steals The Show

Jaden Smith Will Appear On The Upcoming Netflix Hip-Hop Series

Weirdest Quotes From WIllow & Jaden Smith’s New York Times Interview

Jaden Smith Drops Some Gospel: Talks Creativity, Inspiration & Originality was originally published on theurbandaily.com

jaden smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close