Jaden Smith Drops Some Gospel: Talks Creativity, Inspiration & Originality

Jaden Smith is all about creativity, growing, and moving up.

The Nostalgic rapper has been holding meet-ups for his MSFTS collective in the places he’s traveling. During the Paris MSFTS stop, Jaden let out a stream of consciousness that might be the best ever.

The prodigal son wanted everyone to know it’s OK to use other people’s ideas while carving out your own identity.

In the video above, Jaden talks about how he borrowed from Tyler, the Creator and Kanye, then goes into the transformation of his style from tight to more loose-fitting clothing. Best of all? He uses an analogy about stairs that has a lot of people seeing the light of day.

If you can’t mimic and borrow ideas – then you’re not living life. Thanks, Jaden.

