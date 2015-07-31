T.I.’s ‘Ant-Man’ Role Reminds Us Of The Funniest Crime Duos In Movie History

With Ant-Man sitting as the No. 1 movie in the country and pulling in an estimated $58 at the box office this weekend, Marvel is reinventing what a superhero movie really needs to be. Aside from Paul Rudd being a huge comedic relief for the audience, the self-elected King of the South T.I proves his acting chops can go beyond the typical action thrillers as a criminal-turned-good guy to save the world from total annihilation. In honor of comedic duos providing nothing but back and forth laughs, we took a look back at some of the best comedy duos in movie history.

Bad Boys (1995)

With Inner Circle’s infamously-catchy “Bad Boys” playing in the background, how can anything go wrong? The ‘95 classic was released amidst the height of the sitcom, Martin. The two comedic juggernauts Will Smith and Martin Lawrence play best friends who are partners in the narcotics division of the Miami Police Department. The two become legends as they make a huge historic drug bust, but somehow lose it and are tasked with getting the $100M worth of heroin back.

What makes Bad Boys different than most buddy-cop movies is that both characters are very similar. Normally the characters play off each other’s faults, but Lawrence and Smith just go back and forth on comedic riffs mixed in with tons of gunfire and explosions. One of the duo’s best scenes comes in Bad Boys 2, when a young Kawhi Leonard arrives at Lawrence’s house to take his daughter on a date. Bad Boys 3 and 4 can’t come soon enough.

What you didn’t know: The original title for this movie was Bulletproof Hearts and the lead roles were written for for Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz of Saturday Night Live.

Men in Black (1997)

What a lot of people don’t know, is that Men in Black is loosely based on a comic book of the same name. Though neither of the comic book characters were Black, Will Smith added some color and comedy. Agent K? Not so much. Between Smith trying to learn the ropes in the most hard-headed way possible, and Tommy Lee not really knowing what to make of it, opposites attract as Lee wants to get the job done, and Smith is more concerned with “making this look good.” The plot may be forgettable but the movie shines with the imaginative special effects, which were top notch back in ‘97.

What you didn’t know: After reading the script, Will Smith didn’t want the part, but his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, convinced him to take it.

Barbershop (2002)

Though Barbershop pretty much represents the constant sh-t talking in Black barbershops (yet lacks the Nas vs. Jay Z debates) people always forget about the hilarious ATM stealing scenes. The pair includes Lahmard Tate and Anthony Anderson in the freshest of Pelle Pelle leather jackets as the bumbling thieves. They spend the rest of the movie trying their hardest to open up the ATM but to no avail. Of course they never knew that the machine was brand new and the owner had yet to put money in it.

What you didn’t know: Before the DVD release, Rev. Al Sharpton forced MGM to remove jokes about Rosa Parks and Jessie Jackson made by Cedric the Entertainer’s character.

Home Alone (1990)

Minus the robbers, we’ve all dreamed of being left home alone and how much fun we can have without a babysitter or older sibling. Having a pizza all to yourself, jumping on your parents’ bed, and making a mess without having to clean it up? Sounds pretty lit. Soon Kev’s fun is interrupted just as it really begins for the movie watchers. Quite possibly the stupidest criminals attempt to break into Kevin’s house but fail after being hit in the head with bricks (and an iron..and paint cans) and slipping on ice-covered steps they’ve had enough.

What you didn’t know: Robert De Niro turned down the role of one of the robbers, Harry.

Rush Hour (1998)

Detective Carter, an L.A. cop played by Chris Tucker, gets paired up with legendary detective Inspector Lee from Hong Kong— played by Jackie Chan— to investigate a kidnapping. They both hate teamwork yet quickly play off each other’s strengths. Chan does some amazing stunts like his typical wall-climbing and when he leaps from a double-decker bus to an overhead traffic sign. What Tucker lacks in physical ability, his motor mouth makes up for. And besides, his high-pitched voice makes anything comical. Oh, and if there’s anything you must remember: never touch a Black man’s radio.

What you didn’t know: Jackie Chan does his own stunts in all of his movies.

48 Hrs (1982)

This is the movie that made Eddie Murphy a box office hitmaker. The then-20-year-old star plays a hustler who’s got a 48-hour prison leave to help a detective played by Nick Nolte. The actors play off each other so well with Nolte being a drunk hard nosed cop and Murphy sly energy with lines like,”There’s a new sheriff in town, and his name is Reggie Hammond! And I’m your worst f*ckin nightmare: a n*gga with a badge!” This was just the beginning for Murphy as he went on to make the hugely successful Beverly Hills Cop series.

What you didn’t know: Nick Nolte’s character was originally supposed to be played by Mickey Rourke or Clint Eastwood and Eddie Murphy’s character was originally suppose to be played by Richard Pryor or Denzel Washington

White Chicks (2004)

Though Marlon and Shawn Wayans’ real job is to protect a pair of blondes from getting kidnapped, it quickly turns into them trying their hardest to slay it as a pair of Paris Hiltons. The comedic duo of brothers shines best when they break character by accident and you can’t forget that dressing room scene. But can we please take moment to appreciate Terry Crews’ restaurant scene? Crews singing Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” is a certified YouTube classic. Also, if you’re a fan of Crews’ antics please check out the movie, Blended. Thankfully it wasn’t ruined with a sequel. *Crosses fingers*

What you didn’t know: The movie was originally titled The Miltons, a spoof of the Hilton daughters.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Ava DuVernay On Not Directing ‘Black Panther:’ ‘At One Point, The Answer Was Yes’

50 Cent Calls AT&T Racist, Tells ‘Power’ Customers To Switch Services

Netflix Series ‘Narcos’ Takes Drug Trafficking To A Whole New Level

You’ll Get To See Spike Lee’s ‘Chi-Raq’ Sooner Than Expected

T.I.’s ‘Ant-Man’ Role Reminds Us Of The Funniest Crime Duos In Movie History was originally published on theurbandaily.com

brucegoodwin Posted July 31, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: