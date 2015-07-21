J. Cole was struck in the face by an iPhone during a performance in San Diego, Calif. on Friday night (July 17), and the whole thing was caught on tape.

The incident took place while Cole was performing a rendition of his 2013 smash hit “Power Trip.”

Instead of lashing out, which one could be pardoned for in such a situation, J. Cole simply picked up the phone and placed it in his pocket, before continuing on with his set.

The video cuts off after Cole pockets the iPhone so it’s unclear whether or not the culprit ever got it back. Nevertheless, you can check out the whole incident in the video below, courtesy of Dustin Harman.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

8 Ways J. Cole Proved He’s Truly Down For His Fans

J. Cole “Wet Dreamz” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Report: Ex-NFL Player’s Wife Kidnapped, Shot By Husband’s Mistress In Murder-Suicide

Young Thug Faces More Legal Charges, Rapper Possibly Released From Jail

J. Cole Hit In The Face With An iPhone During Recent Show was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted July 21, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: