50 Cent Calls AT&T Racist, Tells ‘Power’ Customers To Switch Services

50 Cent‘s week started with bankruptcy and ended in racist allegations. The rapper-turned businessman-turned actor/businessman opened fire on AT&T through a series of Instagram posts.

AT&T is in the middle of negotiations with Starz, the network that airs Power. If these negotiations fall through, that’s hundred of thousands of homes without the ability to watch Power. 50 Cent was having none of that and decided to throw racism allegations out there. In one of the posts, he reminded people of an Associated Press article that reported on the firing of the AT&T president because of racist texts.

“Man Im sorry I have to say this, but AT&T is racist they have had issues in the past and here we go again,” 50 Cent said. “500,000 homes will not be able to view the next episode of POWER. #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDI”

AT&T didn’t respond directly to the racism allegations, but the company did say something about the negotiation.

“Starz is in ongoing negotiations with AT&T U-verse to continue distributing its 30 STARZ and ENCORE channels and services at a fair and reasonable rate,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Without a new agreement, the millions of AT&T customers who have chosen to subscribe and pay for STARZ and ENCORE will be at risk of losing these channels and the popular original programming like Power and Outlander, as well as thousands of movies. Starz has enjoyed a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with AT&T until now.”

The spokesperson said that Power has 6.3 multiplatform viewers per episode and has the highest concentration of African-American viewers for a scripted premium cable series since 2006.

Posted July 19, 2015

