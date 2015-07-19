The New York Times has been taking plenty losses this week, including comparing Serena Williams to a man, advising that peas would go good with guacamole and running David Brooks drivel against Ta-Nehisi Coates‘s new book. On Saturday, NYT switched things up by throwing a howitzer at any existing Bill Cosby defenders.

The publication got a hand on a 2005 deposition transcript from a case where Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting a woman. The report unambiguously reveals that Cosby was proud of manipulating woman with his famous influence and drugs. He’d nonchalantly talk about “moving on” to the next one and reading a women’s nonverbal cues.

“I think I’m a pretty decent reader of people and their emotions in these romantic sexual things, whatever you want to call them,” Cosby said.

The article goes into details about his relationship with Andrea Constand, the plaintiff in the case the deposition is from. After meeting her in the early ’00s, a married Cosby would invite Constand into his house to talk about her “personal situations dealing with her life, growth, education.” It was a manipulative mentor and mentee relationship: Cosby would pretend to care about her personal troubles while he’d make his sexual advances.

The relationship ended after a few years when Cosby allegedly drugged and molested her. Cosby insisted it was one and a half tablets of Benadryl, while Constand’s lawyer believed it was something more powerful.

Read the entire story here.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Whoopi Goldberg & Raven-Symone Are Still In Bill Cosby’s Corner

Latest Charges Could Lead To Prosecution of Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Says He’s Not A Rapist, But He’s A Cheater

Bill Cosby Was Proud To Manipulate Women, According To New York Times Story was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 19, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: