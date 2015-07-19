‘Empire’ Gets Snubbed In Emmys Nominations; Creator Lee Daniels Gets Crazy

The Emmys nominations featured noticeably less backlash than last year, probably because it was less white and Tatiana Maslany got her nomination (you try playing multiple personalities on one show).

However, there’s no such thing as a perfect nomination list. The clearly flawed category was Outstanding Drama Series. The nominees were:

Better Call Saul (the Breaking Bad sequel/prequel)

Downton Abbey (people watch that)

Game of Thrones (of course)

Homeland (same case for Downton)

House of Cards

Mad Men (it just finished its last season, so of course)

Orange is the New Black

No Empire. Despite being last season’s indisputable breakout show and earning Lee Daniels that huge 20th Century Fox deal, Empire didn’t get a shout in that category.

Empire is probably going to be around for a while — long enough to have another shot at another Emmy. Daniels isn’t hearing it, though. “F**k these motherf***ers” he said in an Instagram post alongside a good-spirited Jussie Smollett.

Empire didn’t get completely snubbed out. It would’ve been an outrage if Taraji P. Henson didn’t get that Lead Actress (Drama) nomination. Some of the big names she’s up against is How To Get Away With Murder‘s Viola Davis (who’s equally vital to that show’s success), Mad Men‘s Elisabeth Moss and Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany. Think Henson got a shot?

