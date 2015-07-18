The Biggest Snubs From This Year’s Emmy Nominations

Now that the 2015 Emmy nominations have been announced, we’ve got a bone to pick. It happens every year, and there’s no stopping it, but we can’t help but get a little flustered over some of the obvious snubs in this year’s list. Sure, Taraji P. Henson got a serious nod in the Lead Actress in a Drama category, but Empire as a whole only got three nominations (including that one). And that’s not okay.

Check out a breakdown of some of the biggest snubs of the year below.

Empire

As mentioned above, Empire only got three nominations, which flies in the face of the show’s absurd popularity earlier this year. Considering its huge first season, we definitely expected Empire to find a place in the Best Drama category, not to mention that Terrence Howard seemed like a sure thing for the Lead Actor category. For now we can just hope that Taraji gets a statue― just imagine what her acceptance speech might be like.

The Americans

The Americans is without a doubt one of the best shows on TV right now. The acting is wonderful, the writing might even be better, and yet it’s still a bit of a sleeper. This year the Emmy’s only nominated the show in two categories, Guest Actress and Writing For a Drama Series. C’mon!

The Good Wife

The Good Wife deserved a lot more love than it got—three low-level noms this year—especially considering Julianna Margulies won the Best Actress award last year. We were at least hoping for a nod in the Best Drama category, but no such luck.

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin was a legitimately awesome show throughout its first season. It was funny, a little provocative, and the perfect amount of weird. All of that charm seems lost on the Emmy camp as it only got one nomination for its voice over artist, Anthony Mendez. Gina Rodriguez is still on her way to the top either way, but the Emmy voters might need a second season to realize that fact.

