Eddie O BLOG: Patti LaBelle Has Hot Sauce?!?

MAn I was in the grocery store last night & saw Patti LaBelle’s “Good Life” Hot Sauce! Now you know I had to grab some, because I LUV hot sauce! I went home & put it on some spinach (with no seasoning), & I really was taken back! Her hot sauce is really, really good! The only thing is…..it’s HOT! So if you like real hot foods, this is right up your alley! I must say I’m very impressed with Patti’s whole entrepreneurial deal here! I didn’t know anything about this! I’m glad I know now so I can support….do your thing Patti! Aight ya’ll, I’m going to get some food & put some Patti LaBelle “Good Life” Hot Sauce on it! Hahaha!!! I’m OUT!!

