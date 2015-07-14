Jada Pinkett-Smith Explains Why She And Channing Tatum Have Great Chemistry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.14.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If you saw “Magic Mike XXL,” you know the chemistry between Jada Pinkett-Smith and Channing Tatum was undeniable. She joined us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” where she dished all about it!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I told Channing as soon as I see you, I’m going to kiss you,” Jada tells us. Watch the video to see her talk about their history, the actor who she didn’t have any chemistry with and more on the new film in this exclusive interview!

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why It’s Okay For Men To See Magic Mike XXL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Looking In Love At “Focus” Premiere [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Defends Willow’s Controversial Pic [VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jada Pinkett Smith Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

 

Jada Pinkett-Smith Explains Why She And Channing Tatum Have Great Chemistry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

channing tatum , jada pinkett smith , Magic Mike , Magic Mike XXL

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close