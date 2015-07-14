Jada Pinkett-Smith Explains Why She And Channing Tatum Have Great Chemistry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

If you saw “Magic Mike XXL,” you know the chemistry between Jada Pinkett-Smith and Channing Tatum was undeniable. She joined us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” where she dished all about it!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I told Channing as soon as I see you, I’m going to kiss you,” Jada tells us. Watch the video to see her talk about their history, the actor who she didn’t have any chemistry with and more on the new film in this exclusive interview!

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why It’s Okay For Men To See Magic Mike XXL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Looking In Love At “Focus” Premiere [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Defends Willow’s Controversial Pic [VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 14 photos Launch gallery Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Porsha Williams And Jada Pinkett Smith Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 1 of 14 2. Dish Nation's Swann & Jada Pinkett Smith Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 2 of 14 3. Jada Pinkett Smith & Dish Nation Videographer Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 3 of 14 4. Rock-T, Gary With Da Tea, Porsha Williams, Jada Pinkett Smith, Headkrack Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 4 of 14 5. Jada Pinkett Smith and Headkrack Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 5 of 14 6. Jada Pinkett Smith & Stacey J Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 6 of 14 7. @IAmGWoods & Jada Pinkett Smith Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 7 of 14 8. Jada Pinkett Smith and Beyonce Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 8 of 14 9. Jada Pinkett Smith and Rock-T Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 9 of 14 10. Gary With Da Tea Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 10 of 14 11. Rock-T Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 11 of 14 12. Jada Pinkett Smith Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 12 of 14 13. Jada Pinkett Smith & Rock-T Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 13 of 14 14. Jada Pinkett Smith and Gary With Da Tea Source:RSMS/The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Jada Pinkett Smith Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett-Smith Explains Why She And Channing Tatum Have Great Chemistry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com