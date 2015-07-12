Eddie O BLOG: She Did It! Serena WIns Wimbledon!

I told you on Friday in my post that my girl was going to do it…..& I was right! Serena Williams is the 2015 Wimbledon Women’s SIngle’s Champion & she did it in great fashion! She defeated Garbine Muguruza in straight sets 6-4, 6-4! Had homegirl up there crying on national television (I’m not lying, she was really crying)! She now has 21 Grand Slams & trails Steffi Graf by one! Well, at this rate, I definitely feel like she will tie Steffi…..very soon. Congrats to Serena on another incredible Wimbledon victory! AIght ya’ll…..Eddie O is OUT!!!

