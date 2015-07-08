CLOSE
Eddie O BLOG: Who’s Performing At “Funk Fest 2015???”

FunkFest Columbia 2015

Well, who is it going to be?? Your guess is as good as mine! Whoever it is, I know it will be another GREAT situation! For the three years that “Funk Fest” has been through the city, every year the show has not disappointed!

SO I am SUPER excited to hear who they have in this line up! I’ve heard some things……but I’m not gonna put any ‘rumors’ out there! Hahaha!!! We’ll all see tomorrow so make sure you tune in people! Aight, have a good evening…..I’m OUT!!!

 

FunkFest Rocks Columbia, SC
FunkFest Columbia 2015
32 photos

