Kendrick Lamar‘s altruistic message extends past To Pimp A Butterfly and the videos. It also applies to endorsements deals. Lamar is using the Reebok Ventilator to promote gang unity.
The suede kicks features a red-and-white colorway for the right shoe and blue-and-white for the left to correspond to the blood and crips. The tongues feature Kendrick Lamar’s name in signature writing, while the inside features the word “NEUTRAL” — symbolizing the substitution of violence for comeraderie.
The sneakers drop on July 18.
Kendrick Lamar’s New Reebok Sneakers Try To Unite Gangs was originally published on theurbandaily.com