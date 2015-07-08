CLOSE
National
Kendrick Lamar’s New Reebok Sneakers Try To Unite Gangs

(Photo by Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Kendrick Lamar‘s altruistic message extends past To Pimp A Butterfly and the videos. It also applies to endorsements deals. Lamar is using the Reebok Ventilator to promote gang unity.

The suede kicks features a red-and-white colorway for the right shoe and blue-and-white for the left to correspond to the blood and crips. The tongues feature Kendrick Lamar’s name in signature writing, while the inside features the word “NEUTRAL” — symbolizing the substitution of violence for comeraderie.

The sneakers drop on July 18.

