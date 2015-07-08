Remy Ma is still around and soon, she’ll be one of the new faces of Love & Hip-Hop New York.

The “Lean Back” rapper confirmed the news herself during the Love & Hip Hop after-show following this week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. It was widely speculated that Remy and husband/fellow rapper Papoose were in talks to join the LHHNY cast almost immediately after she was released from her 7-year prison stint last fall, but the couple denied those rumors at the time.

Fans are reacting to the news with eagerness to see how Remy’s no nonsense demeanor and the fact that she’s already well established as an artist will translate in reality television arena. It’ll also be interesting to see how well she mixes…or doesn’t mix….with some of the hot-headed LHHNY cast members. Former cast member Erica Mena, who made her exit from LHHNY last season, spoke highly of with Remy Ma and their friendship last year around the time that she was released. The two apparently have a lengthy history that began years ago when Erica was dating Fat Joe’s brother who later became her son’s father, so it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see these two butting heads on the show.

Remy Ma certainly has enough music industry cred to not need a reality show, but hey, BX is back on the map!

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Sorry Not Sorry: Ashely Apologizes To Rasheeda & Joc Heads To Babymamaville on LHHATL

#RelationshipGoals Gone Wrong: Kirk’s Antics Force Rasheeda To New Lows On LHHATL

‘LHHATL’ Cast Signs Waiver To Stop Fighting And We Don’t Believe It

808s & Heartbreak: LHHATL Season 4, Episode 7 Recap

These Are My Confessions: #LHHATL Season 4, Episode 10 Recap

Remy Ma Is Joining ‘Love & Hip-Hop New York’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 7, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: