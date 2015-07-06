Drake Hints At Willow Smith Collaboration Set To Feature On ‘Views From The 6’

Drake fueled the hype surrounding his forthcoming album, Views From The 6, yesterday (July 5) when he posted a photo of Willow Smith to his Instagram account with a somewhat cryptic caption.

“Young muse all on views.@gweelos,” the raper said via IG, causing the Internet to believe that the “Whip My Hair” singer will be featured, in some capacity, on his highly anticipated album.

Both artists performed at the 2015 New Look Wireless Festival this past weekend in London, so perhaps they linked up then?

The anticipation continues.

Drake’s Instagram post can be viewed below:

