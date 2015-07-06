CLOSE
National
Home

U.S.A. Destroys Japan In Women’s World Cup Final

0 reads
Leave a comment
USA v Japan: Final - FIFA Women's World Cup 2015

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

A day after (white) independence day, the U.S. women’s soccer team had to face Japan in the Women’s World Cup Final. It wasn’t much of a match; U.S.A. straight up savaged Japan and won 5-2, paying them back tenfold for its 2011 Final defeat.

U.S.A. was up 4-0 well before the first half was over. Carli Lloyd, now a national hero, was responsible for three of them. Lloyd struck in the third and fifth minute with two short-distance set piece goals. After a Lauren Holiday goal in the 13th minute, Lloyd got her hat trick with a goal that was downright inexcusable for Japan: Lloyd shot one off from midfield and caught the goalkeeper too far out to defend the ball from going to the back of the net.

U.S.A. didn’t even care which net it scored in. Julie Johnston accidentally flicked the ball past goalkeeper Hope Solo for an own goal. Alex Morgan rectified that mistake just minutes after for the game’s final score. So as Japan soaks BC Place Stadium’s field with tears and disappointment, U.S.A. parties for the second straight day.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Stephen A. Smith Can’t Stop Saying Stupid Things About Women

U.S.A. Destroys Japan In Women’s World Cup Final was originally published on theurbandaily.com

world cup

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close