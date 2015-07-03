Eddie O BLOG: Happy 4th To Everyone!!!

Tonya Jameson

That’s right! Happy 4th of July to everyone!! I hope you all have a great time! I know most people during the day will be starting up those grills & cookin’ out! Shouts to all those ‘Shade tree Chefs’….Hahaha!!! Now as far as entertainment goes, the “Jazz & Wine Festival” goes down tomorrow at the Route 29 Pavillion in Concord (right across from the speedway). It features the Bar Kays, Miki Howard, Loose Ends, Buff Dillard, & more! That kicks off at 6pm, & let me see, if you’re in the Charlotte metro there are a few fireworks shows that will definitely be crazy! Of course the fireworks show in uptown Charlotte will be on point, as well as the one that takes place at Carowinds! Well, once again everybody have a very, very happy 4th, & I’ll see you at the “Jazz & Wine Festival” tomorrow…..& I’m OUT!!!

