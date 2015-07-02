Kim Kardashian Caught A First Glimpse Of Caitlyn Jenner 12 Years Ago

Kim Kardashian was recently unveiled as the cover star for Rolling Stone’s forthcoming issue, which is set to hit newsstands this coming Friday (July 3).

Although the full issue has yet to be released, the publication did offer some highlights from the interview in a recent article on its website.

Kim opened up about her stepfather’s transition from Bruce to Caitlyn Jenner. The 34-year-old reality television star revealed that she first caught a glimpse of Bruce dressed in women’s clothes in a garage 12 years ago, when she was just 22.

“I was shaking,” Kardashian says. “I didn’t know if I’d just found out his deepest, darkest secret, and he was going to come after me.” Jenner called her on the phone a half hour later, and said, “One day, I’ll talk to you about this. Until then, don’t tell a soul.” Eight years later, he said, “Let’s have that talk.” Before Kim’s wedding to West, Kardashian talked to Kanye about it. “I wasn’t sure if Bruce was going to be comfortable walking me down the aisle,” she says. “He had just had his trachea shaved, so I knew something was going on.” She was afraid of what West might think, but West calmed her concerns. “[Kanye] obviously moves to his own drum,” she says. “He lives his life the way he wants, a really authentic life, and he was like, ‘If you can’t be authentic and you can’t live your life, what do you have?”

Elsewhere, Kim spoke on her brother Rob Kardashian, and his apparent exit from the spotlight.

“It’s not that mysterious, what’s happening with Rob,” Kardashian says. “He has gained weight. He feels uncomfortable being on the show, and that’s OK. Do I think he smokes weed, drinks beer, hangs out and plays video games with his friends all day long? Yes.”

To read other highlights from the interview before the issue hits newsstands this Friday, click here.

