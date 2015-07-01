Eddie O BLOG: Happy Birthday Missy!!!

One of the most talented artist….male or female…period. Happy Birthday to the lady they call Missy Elliot! I remember when I 1st heard Missy on the Jodeci “Diary Of A Mad Band” album, & I was like….”Who is that?!?” Just her style & delivery was really unique. Then a couple years later I find out her & Timbaland were behind the hot pieces for Aaliyah’s monstrous “One In A Million” album. Then came her shining moment…..the Gina Thompson “The Things You Do Remix”. Who can forget that verse, “You can be my pal like Shazaam….Hee hee hee hee HOW! Hee hee hee hee hee hee HOW!!” Classic!!! After that it was over. She forged an incredibly stellar career as an artist, writer, & producer! So here’s to one of my favorite artist on her Birthday! This is Eddie O…..& I’m OUT!!!

