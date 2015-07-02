CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why It’s Okay For Men To See Magic Mike XXL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jada Pinkett Smith explains why Magic Mike XXL is actually the perfect date movie on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She breaks it down when she explains why couples should see it together, plus she talks strip clubs, the issue of sex-trafficking and making Magic Mike XXL “responsibly.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview!

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

RELATED: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Looking In Love At “Focus” Premiere [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Defends Willow’s Controversial Pic [VIDEO]

The Sexiest & Most Awkward Celebrity Kisses Ever [WATCH]

3 photos Launch gallery

The Sexiest & Most Awkward Celebrity Kisses Ever [WATCH]

Continue reading The Sexiest & Most Awkward Celebrity Kisses Ever [WATCH]

The Sexiest & Most Awkward Celebrity Kisses Ever [WATCH]

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jada Pinkett Smith Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

 

Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why It’s Okay For Men To See Magic Mike XXL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Date , jada pinkett smith , Magic Mike , Magic Mike XXL , relationshipsd , Strip Clubs

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close