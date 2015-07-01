5 Reasons John Legend’s Got The Best Wife

John Legend married supermodel Chrissy Teigen in 2013, and he hasn’t been shy about sharing his love for her with world. After all, this is the same woman who inspired his biggest hit to date (“All of Me”), so who would be surprised? During an Ask Me Anything segment on Reddit, the singer-songwriter continued to talk openly about his marriage.

How much does John Legend love Chrissy Teigen? Let him count the ways.

Besides “All of Me,” she’s inspired other songs for Legend:

“Good Morning.” morning sex inspired it.

She motivates him to stay healthy:

We both workout most mornings, which helps some. But we actually eat pretty moderately most of the time. Chrissy’s instagram looks so decadent and fattening, but we know we can’t go crazy every day. Most days, we eat low-sugar/low-carb diets and try to keep our portion size to a reasonable level.

But her cooking is his guilty pleasure:

I’m back to normal now. She’s done testing her recipes and has moved on to the writing / photography phase of the book. I gained about 5 pounds during the recipe testing phase. And it was delicious!

She gives honest feedback on his songs:

It depends on the song! When she loves it, she can get emotional. When she doesn’t love it, she’s not afraid to be real with me.

This is what he loves most about her:

Chrissy has a big, open heart. She is hilarious and witty. She is beautiful inside and out.

But the conversation wasn’t all about his wife. He also let his fans know how much Kanye West has influenced him, what his tour routine looks like and his thoughts on the SCOTUS decision to legalize same-sex marriages in the United States.

I am so happy that the US has marriage equality now! Marriage isn’t for everyone,” he wrote, “but I love being married, and I can’t imagine a law existing that told me I couldn’t marry the person I love. For too long, LGBTQ members of our society have been told they were second-class citizens. They deserve full citizenship and all the rights that come with it.

Read John Legend’s entire Ask Me Anything here.

5 Reasons John Legend’s Got The Best Wife was originally published on theurbandaily.com