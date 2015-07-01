Kendrick Lamar Gets Deep In The Video For “Alright”

CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar fortunately didn’t succumb to the violence surrounding him during his formative years in Compton: the children tainted by violence, trigger-happy policemen, the overall sense of hopelessness. He’s here, and compared to what could’ve been, he’s “Alright.” The To Pimp A Butterfly highlight finally has a fitting video.

The black-and-white visual is a trip. We move from urban detritus (soundtracked by shards of other To Pimp A Butterfly tracks), to rolling with TDE, to a short-lived joy led by a skywalking Lamar. Watch the Colin Tilley directed marvel above. June hasn’t been a bad month for music videos, aye?

