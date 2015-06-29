Rihanna got white people to rob. She doesn’t have time for your nonsense. She proved that to one poor fellow at the BET Awards.

Nobody quite knows why Rihanna threw that stack of cash at BET President of Music Programming Stephen G Hill. She could’ve been tee’d off or maybe Hill actually owed her money, but it happened.

(It was probably staged, though. How you gonna throw a stack of cash at the president of music programming right before you promote your “Bitch Better Have My Money” video, which drops on Thursday? Besides, the two are cool judging from the below Instagram.)

Who Did Rihanna Violate At The BET Awards? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted June 29, 2015

