Chris Brown May Not Have His Life Together, But His Crossover Is Crazy

One of the few things going well in Chris Brown‘s life is basketball. The dude is nice on the court.

Before the BET Awards, Brown played in the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game. The biggest deal here is that he got good handles. And we’re not talking about he’s good for a singer. He’ll blow out your ankles if you don’t know what you’re doing. In the sequence above, he hit someone with the ill spin move and caught someone doing the splits.

Also, Brown got the jump shot, the passing skills and some speed going for him. Might as well been the Knicks‘ draft pick. Check out the highlight reel below.

Chris Brown May Not Have His Life Together, But His Crossover Is Crazy was originally published on theurbandaily.com

