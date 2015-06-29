After her passing in 2007, Donda West still is a big figure in Kanye‘s life. There’s “Only One,” a song sung to North West from the perspective of Donda, and his creative brand DONDA. The heartbreak hasn’t left either.
Kanye revealed in an interview with U.K.’s Q Magazine that the heartbreak isn’t simply about losing his mother. He feels like he’s at fault.
“If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive,” he says. “I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”
Donda has been a source of inspiration for Kanye. Last year, video surfaced of West rapping “Hey Mama” in front of his mother. West also tweeted a bittersweet tribute to Donda during last year’s Mother’s Day. Rest assured, Donda is sorely missed.
hi Mom pic.twitter.com/rP0xlyt4Eq
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 11, 2014
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Kanye West Addresses Charleston Shooting During Freestyle At Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash
Kanye West & Dame Dash Are Getting Sued Over Their New Movie Title
Can Kanye West & Rick Rubin Make Justin Bieber A Hip-Hop Force?
Kanye West on Donda West: “If I Had Never Moved to L.A. She’d Be Alive” was originally published on theurbandaily.com