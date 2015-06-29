Kanye West on Donda West: “If I Had Never Moved to L.A. She’d Be Alive”

After her passing in 2007, Donda West still is a big figure in Kanye‘s life. There’s “Only One,” a song sung to North West from the perspective of Donda, and his creative brand DONDA. The heartbreak hasn’t left either.

Kanye revealed in an interview with U.K.’s Q Magazine that the heartbreak isn’t simply about losing his mother. He feels like he’s at fault.

“If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive,” he says. “I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”

Donda has been a source of inspiration for Kanye. Last year, video surfaced of West rapping “Hey Mama” in front of his mother. West also tweeted a bittersweet tribute to Donda during last year’s Mother’s Day. Rest assured, Donda is sorely missed.

bjosephsny Posted June 29, 2015

