The ‘Power’ Season 2 Soundtrack Is Fire… Listen To Every Track From Every Episode

Power, the STARZ crime drama set in the middle of a drug war in NYC and executively produced by 50 Cent, is a certified hit. The show’s season 2 premiere delivered its highest ratings yet, and it’s already secured a third season. And while James St. Patrick (played by Omari Hardwick) tries to navigate the streets while pursuing his dream of running the best nightclub in New York City, it’s also that killer soundtrack that keeps viewers on lock week after week.

The soundtrack includes a heavy dose of hip-hop, with Drake and Pusha T tracks fueling the first three episodes. But it keeps true to New York’s vibe with alternative unknowns and Latin artists. Check out music from the show’s infectious soundtrack below, and check back each week for a new crop of tracks from each episode. Rest assured, you’ve found your Power fix.

Stream music from Power Season 2 on Spotify right here.

Posted June 24, 2015

