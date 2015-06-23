Can Accused Shooter’s Family Be Victims Too?

In Dylann Roof’s bond hearing, the judge referred to Roof’s family as victims. The reference caused a bit a of outcry and derision, especially on social media. But it also garnered this response from Sybil Twoscore of Charlotte, which gave it a different perspective. What do you think?

“If your child does something wrong to someone or something that you never thought he/she was capable of or would ever do and you’re left having to support them, to be looked upon differently by your friends,family,co workers etc.,and to have compassion for the one(s) hurt, that in my opinion would make You a victim as well! ‪#‎thatisall‬

