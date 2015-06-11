Nicki Minaj Responds To Safaree Samuels’ Break-Up Song, Says ‘Enough With The Pity Party’

Yesterday (June 10), TMZ released a snippet of Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree “SB” Samuels’ new tell-all record titled “Love The Most.” The cut sees Safaree open up about his decade-long romance with Minaj, as well as address various other things pertaining to their highly private relationship.
After the snippet was released, fans and spectators alike have been waiting for some sort of response from the Young Money rapstress, who is now in a very public relationship with MMG rapper Meek Mill. Taking to Twitter late last night (June 10), Minaj spoke out about the song, asking Safaree to stop with the pity party and to “just live your life.”
The Pinkprint rapper also added a little salt to the wound by confessing her undying love for Meek Mill: “And just for the record, I’m in love with meek,” she said, followed by a string of blush-faced emojis.
Nicki Minaj’s tweets can be viewed below:
