Nicki Minaj Responds To Safaree Samuels’ Break-Up Song, Says ‘Enough With The Pity Party’

Yesterday (June 10), TMZ released a snippet of Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree “SB” Samuels’ new tell-all record titled “Love The Most.” The cut sees Safaree open up about his decade-long romance with Minaj, as well as address various other things pertaining to their highly private relationship.

After the snippet was released, fans and spectators alike have been waiting for some sort of response from the Young Money rapstress, who is now in a very public relationship with MMG rapper Meek Mill. Taking to Twitter late last night (June 10), Minaj spoke out about the song, asking Safaree to stop with the pity party and to “just live your life.”

The Pinkprint rapper also added a little salt to the wound by confessing her undying love for Meek Mill: “And just for the record, I’m in love with meek,” she said, followed by a string of blush-faced emojis.

Nicki Minaj’s tweets can be viewed below:

Don't make me do this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2015

Lesson: don't cheat on a loyal woman. God will punish u. When he does, tell people the truth. The truth may set u free. Love. Always. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2015

Took a person with me to fame & fortune. These dudes leave their girl in the hood. Tell ppl the truth or you will b doomed. ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2015

God gave me a good heart. I always let ppl get over on me way too long. But that's why I'm blessed. I'll always b blessed. May God keep u — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2015

Enough with the pity party. Just live your life. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2015

I'm happy today not b/c of meek. But b/c i know Im a good person. Don't hate u. Will always love u. I forgive u. It's time to move on. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2015

And just for the record, I'm in love with meek. ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2015

Lol and now I have a huge smile on my face. 😁😛😱😘😘😘😘😛😛😛😛 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2015

Making a 12 yr relationship work at such young ages? We're BOTH the real MVP. things got rocky at the end but we had a GREAT run. #B4Ujudge — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2015

