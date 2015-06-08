Cavs Win In Overtime To Even Out The NBA Finals

In an absolute nail-biter of a game, the Cleveland Cavaliers have evened the score and are now tied with the Golden State Warriors at one game apiece in the 2015 NBA Finals.

Crowd-favorite Steph Curry struggled throughout the game and ended with 19 points after shooting 5 for 23 from the field. (Curry also put up a relatively disappointing 4 for 12 from behind the arc.) Klay Thompson meanwhile stepped it up in in Curry’s stead with a team-leading 34-point game.

The Cavs took a late-game lead before the Warriors led an impressive comeback that helped spawn a second chance in the form of an overtime period.

Lebron James led the game with 39 points and an easy triple-double with 11 assists and 16 rebounds. The final score in Game 2 was 95-93.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals airs on Tuesday night as the teams head to Cleveland.

