Eddie O BLOG: I Can’t Wait Til Saturday!!!

Look…..this is the fight of the century. I’ve heard commentators say that about a lot of fights. Ali-Frazier, Leonard-Hagler, Tyson-Holyfield, Tyson-Lewis, etc. All those were GREAT fights no doubt, trust me they were, but what we’re about to witness on Saturday is something epic…..period. Two fighters, still in their prime, still @ the top of their games, I mean you just couldn’t have written this one any better! This will be the greatest match EVER. Also, & you can quote me on this one for sure, this will be ‘THE LAST GREAT BOXING MATCH’ for a long time! Mayweather vs. Pacquiao…..I can’t wait. I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: