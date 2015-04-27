While the 2014 White House Correspondents’ Dinner featured a few Hip Hop references, including an opening song by DJ Khaled, the undertone of this year’s edition was set by the theme song “I Love It” by Icona Pop.

“Welcome to the fourth quarter of my presidency,” President Obama announced before taking aim at conservatives, media outlets, and others with the acerbic wit that has become a staple of the Correspondents’ Dinner. “Being President is never easy. I still have fix a broken immigration system, issue veto threats, negotiate with Iran, all while finding time to pray five times a day.”

Arguably the most biting barb came at the expense of what many think will be the outgoing crop of Democrats within the Senate.

“Today, thanks to Obamacare, you no longer have to worry about losing your insurance if you lose your job,” Obama joked before pausing for his punchline. “You’re welcome Senate Democrats.”

Other highlights also included The Commander In Chief referring to Dick Cheney as “the worst President of my lifetime” in what was a clear jab at Cheney’s influence of Obama’s predecessor, George W. Bush. President Obama also joked about CNN and drew some uncomfortable laughs from the crowd.

“On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Cecily Strong impersonates CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin,” Obama offered. “It’s surprising, because usually the only people impersonating journalists on CNN are journalists on CNN.”

After joking with the cast of ABC’s “Black-ish,” that being “black-ish” has a shelf-life, President Obama capped off his 20-minute speech by incorporating Keegan-Michael Key’s anger translator character Luther from Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele” sketches.

Obama Jokes On ‘Black-ish’ And Goes Luther At Correspondents’ Dinner was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Omar Burgess Posted April 27, 2015

