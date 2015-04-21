Kanye West Is A Member Of Diddy’s Hitmen Now

Kanye West is doing a bit of everything. He’s set to executive produce Rihanna’s album, a new slave drama and some of Justin Bieber‘s new album.

Now, add being a member of Diddy’s reformed Hitmen into that list. Diddy made the announcement through the above video’s caption.

West is probably doing a bit too much; he basically admitted he’s not even completely focused on his music in his PAPER essay. However, the announcement does represent something of a full circle for West. He produced some jams for Mase’s Harlem World group (then signed to So So Def) before getting down with Roc-A-Fella.

West also learned his craft from the Hitmen.

“[Kanye] watched Chucky and Stevie and got to see it for himself and now he’s the new producer for the new generation, but he came from Bad Boy College and got that tutelage!” D-Dot told us.

