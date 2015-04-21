The New ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Is A Terrifying Dino-Packed Thrill Ride

Jurassic World is just under two months away from sending the world on a nostalgia trip. Universal Studios just dropped a longer trailer on us, and it’s almost looking too good for words.

Here’s a quick story recap: After three previous tries and 22 years later, Jurassic World is finally up and running, with ancient animal exhibits that entice millions of people. But the theme park has been around so long that people are growing bored with the idea. So, geneticists decided to engineer their own dinos, creating a brand new T-Rex-type monstrosity that’s a lot smarter than it looks. It breaks loose in the park, and it’s up to raptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), geneticist Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and a small army to take it down.

Between the pterodactyl airstrikes, the organized and trained raptors and the thought of a fully functioning dinosaur park, we’re sold. June 12 can’t come soon enough.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

CineMasai Posted April 21, 2015

