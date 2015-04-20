Don’t Mess Up The Rotation: Spotify’s Ultimate 420 Playlist

Happy 420 smokers!

Spotify has has a gift for you. (Don’t tell Tidal!) An awesome and must-listen 420 playlist!

The full top 20 list of tracks features Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “Sun Is Shining,” Snoop Dogg’s “Gin And Juice,” Sublime’s “Smoke Two Joints,” The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy,” Afroman’s sing-a-long style track “Because I Got High” and an unexpected addition to the list: UB40’s “Red Red Wine.”

Spotify has also revealed that the most streamed track across 4:20 themed playlists created by users globally is Cypress Hill’s “Hits From the Bong.”

Artists Willie Nelson, Method Man and Peter Tosh have curated special playlists filled with their favorite 420-inspired tracks, including Willie’s new single “It’s All Going to Pot” that was released today. These playlists can be embedded online using the Spotify Play Button.

We know the world is raving over Tidal (or maybe not), but Spotify is a musical mecca. They have more than 40,000 420 themed playlists globally. Guess which states have the most 420 themed playlists? California ranks as the top state with the most 420 themed playlists, followed by Texas and New York, with Washington and Colorado also making the top 10 list of states.

