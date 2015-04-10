0 reads Leave a comment
Join us for this special Women’s Empowerment workshop that helps you achieve your best life.
Historically roadblocks prevented you from living your best life NOW. Take progressive measures to undo what has been done. Start where you stand!
Moderated by: Melissa Wade and Fred Shropshire
Panel Participants Include: Darryel Washington, Gary Brown, LeVelle Moton, and TracyMac
That Was Then, And This Is Now!: Women’s Empowerment Seminar was originally published on foxync.com
