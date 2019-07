As they say….”& then there were four!” The Final Four has been decided & trust me, these games should be off the HOOK!! The Wildcats of the University Of Kentucky will face The Badgers of University Of Wisconsin, & the Blue Devils of Duke University will face the Spartans of Michigan State! Needless to say in the words of the 80’s band Nu Shooz…..”I Can’t Wait!” Hahaha!!! Ya’ll be good & guess what?? I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: