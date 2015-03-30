Dame Dash Seems Pretty Excited About Buying Karmaloop, Kanye Not So Much

Old Rocafella buddies Kanye West and Dame Dash have reunited and they have some new business ventures up their Balmain sleeves. Ye and Dame took to Instagram last night, to announce they plan on purchasing the Karmaloop after the streetwear retailer announced it was going bankrupt.

Dame posted on his Instagram:

Board meeting had to go over some @damondashstudios biz showed him @loisaidas and @toohonorable_ddstudios got the thumbs up and yeah the Karmaloop thing is real…this is exactly how I saw things 10 years ago and he’s doing some shit that even I couldn’t do but it’s not my place to speak on it…but let’s just say iam proud as f-ck…that’s the way it’s supposed to be…the younger dudes are supposed to be better then us…that’s what we fight for #honaorablepeoplesticktogether stay tuned of course @raquelmhorn there taking historic cool pictures

What do you think of the announcement?

