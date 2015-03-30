Raven Symone’s Geography Fail Has Her Trending For The Wrong Reasons

Africa is a continent consisting of over 50 countries. That much can be gleaned via a cursory glance in any encyclopedia or even the dreaded Wikipedia search. In a recent interview with E!, the actress and musician was the victim of a bit of a faux pas when revisiting her statements to Oprah about not being African-American.

“I never said I was black, I said I wasn’t African-American,” Symone told Alicia Quarles of E!. “To me that’s a difference. Thank you to Acestry.com for sending me my DNA test… I am from every continent in Africa except for one. And I am from every continent in Europe except for one. For the last 400 years, my family has been living in Virginia. How long do you have to live in one country before you’re that?”

The statements refer to an October 2014 interview, where Symone refused to self-identify as gay or African-American saying she wanted to be labeled as a “human who loves humans” and “an American.”

Add those quotes to previous ones that seem to defend Univision television host Rodner Figueroa comparing First Lady Michelle Obama to an ape, and Twitter had a field day at Raven Symone’s expense.

You can view a clip of the interview below.

Raven Symone noted Professor of African Studies at Africa City Africa University pic.twitter.com/yEcCAJ39Ac — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 27, 2015

Twitpic your reaction when you heard Raven Symone was from every Continent in Africa pic.twitter.com/nbDuPjHTuw — Old J Simpson (@AllegedlyQ) March 28, 2015

Raven Symone's geography misunderstanding can't be blamed on No child Left Behind. Private tutors did this. #ProudPublicSchoolProduct — Bougie Black Girl (@BougieBlackGurl) March 27, 2015

Omar Burgess Posted March 30, 2015

