With Furious 7 set to hit theaters on April 3, Vin Diesel has plenty of reasons to celebrate. The action star was given another reason on March 16, as he welcomed his third child Pauline, into the world.

Her name is Diesel’s way of paying tribute to his fallen friend, Paul Walker. The Furious star spoke with NBC’s TODAY about the name selection:

I named her Pauline. I’m telling you this because I love you. I know that you are a good soul, and I know that this is in good hands. He [Paul] was in the room. There’s no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord. I just…knew he was there. It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world.

Congratulations to the happy couple! See their new baby girl below.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Mo’Nique Challenges Lee Daniels To A Public Sit Down [EXCLUSIVE]

J. Cole Shares How His Hustle For Straight A’s Influenced His Rap Game

Mo’ne Davis Will Release A Line Of Custom-Designed Sneakers For A Great Cause

5 Facts About ‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray You Need To Know

Vin Diesel Names His Daughter Pauline, After His Late Friend Paul Walker was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted March 23, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: