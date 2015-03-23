Lil Wayne Lashes Out At Beer Bottle-Throwing ‘White Boy’ Fan During Performance

Lil Wayne is having a tough year. Ever since recent news of a rift with his longtime label, Cash Money and his mentor, Birdman, Weezy can’t seem to catch a break.

While fans are still waiting for definitive news on the final Carter album, Wayne is making the rounds performing cuts from his Sorry 4 The Wait 2 mixtape. At a show in Ft. Lauderdale over the weekend, he was doing just that when a fan threw a beer bottle at him while onstage.

Weezy lashed out, saying, “Before I get started, somebody threw a motherf***ing beer at me. I know it was a motherf***ing white boy because ni**as don’t drink no f***ing beer.” After Wayne made the announcement from the stage, one of his dedicated fans took the matter upon himself and retaliated with a bevy of punches for the guy who lobbed the brew.

Check out both clips below:

This incident ended a bit more smoothly than Wayne’s last performance mishap. During a different performance in Ft. Lauderdale a couple weeks ago, Wayne was the one throwing stuff onstage when his deejay botched a song-drop.

Wayne got pissed when his deejay played the wrong version of “CoCo” and the Young Money star reacted by throwing his microphone at the jockey and storming offstage.

