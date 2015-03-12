CLOSE
National
Home

Drake Achieved A Life Goal… And Even Met His Long Lost Brother

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake Performs At O2 Arena In London

Joseph Okpako

Getty

Drake‘s had a busy year so far. He released If Youre Reading This Its Too Late, a surprise project that earned critical acclaim. He went on a major promo run for it, and now he’s taking in some sun while achieving a major life goal.

https://instagram.com/champagnepapi/p/0EhwiijQCv/

Where he spent some time with friends.

https://instagram.com/champagnepapi/p/0FkXIejQGe/

And he even found his long lost brother, according to him.

Instagram Photo

Drizzy is now working on his upcoming album Views From The 6.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Drake Gets Teary Eyed Onstage In Australia 

Kanye West + Drake Is The Album We’ve All Been Waiting For 

Drake Dominates As The First Rapper To Top Billboard’s Artist 100 Chart 

Drake’s Surprise Album Is Projected To Go Gold In A Week 

Drake Achieved A Life Goal… And Even Met His Long Lost Brother was originally published on theurbandaily.com

drake

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 6 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close