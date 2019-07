Your browser does not support iframes.

Juvenile‘s Back That Azz Up turned 16 years old on February 24, 2015. Meant to be an album filler, the song has turned into one of the biggest songs of our generation and still generates a guaranteed good time whenever it’s played. Here’s our tribute to Juvenile and the greatest song ever!

Nicole Hardesty Posted March 12, 2015

