‘Empire’ Star Malik Yoba Slips Up and Outs Jussie Smollett

When someone deliberately chooses to keep his/her sexuality guarded, it makes sense to keep it that way when talking about him/her to the media.Empire‘s Vernon Turner) broke that rule during an interview with BlackFilm.com.

Jussie Smollett, who plays gay character Jamal on Empire, has kept silent on his sexual orientation. Yoba didn’t, however. He made the faux pas while trying to talk about the cultural significance of Empire.

I think that our show represents a huge opportunity to stay in the culture beyond entertainment value and there’s an intrinsic nature [if] you have the gay factor, right? So, obviously, Lee is gay. That was an important storyline for him. I think it’s important for people to see themselves. Even within the Black community. But if you aren’t really, really taking it off of screen and making it live in the community in a significant way … like I know Jussie, he is gay, and he’s very committed to issues around the LGBT community. He and I have a very close relationship.

Swing and a miss.

Smollett has not commented on the interview.

March 4, 2015

