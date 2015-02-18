CLOSE
Check Out Willow Smith’s New Track, ‘Rta’

Willow Smith continues to push the envelope with her musical output, trading the catchy, youthful vibe of “Whip My Hair” for edgier, more pensive lyrics and a spaced-out ethereal sound.  While she has certainly been criticized for her less than conventional approach to everything from her appearance to the eyebrow-raising photo that surfaced of Willow and her 20 year old friend, Moises Arias, her music is evidence of an ongoing creative evolution that shows no signs of ceasing anytime soon.  On her latest release, “Rta” (produced by D’Artiste), Willow engages her futuristic narrative over a persistent beat and slightly distorted instrumentation.  Have a listen on her SoundCloud page.

