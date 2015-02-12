Kanye West Debuts “Wolves” At Adidas Launch Show

Pairing the debut with the release of his new Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoe, Kanye West shared a new song called “Wolves” featuring Sia and Chicago rapper Vic Mensa earlier today.

“Wolves” is reportedly the first song on his upcoming album and the third to be shared since the release of “Only One” and the Paul McCartney and Rihanna featuring “FourFiveSeconds.” The new song was produced by Cashmere Cat who has also worked with Miguel and Ariana Grande.

Watch the full premiere at the New York launch event below:

Meanwhile, West’s latest shoe will release on Saturday (February 14) in a batch of 9,000 for $350 each. Reservations for the 750 Boost are currently available via Adidas’ new dedicated app.

