National
Snoop Dogg Dissed The Entire Grammys With One Telling Macklemore Photo

Uncle Snoops Army Presents: How The West Was Won

The Grammys are supposed to be the biggest night in music, but Snoop Dogg wasn’t too happy with this year’s award ceremony.

“Fuck the Grammys,” Snoop said in an Instagram post’s caption. “We need a hip-hop show for real niggaz and real MCs.”

Snoop isn’t the only rapper who didn’t attend. Hell, even Drake ditched the Grammys to organize and attend King of the Dot’s Blackout 5.

So what image did Snoop use to make his point? This one:

1

