The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

The-Dream is being accused of rape and sexual battery in a new lawsuit.

As reported by the New York Times, the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday (June 4) by a former protégé of the GRAMMY-winning hitmaker. Chanaaz Mangroe, who performed as Channii Monroe, says that in 2015, The-Dream (real name Terius Gesteelde-Diamant a.k.a. Terius Nash) used the promise of furthering her career to trap her in an abusive relationship.

The suit describes the “Falsetto” singer as a “Svengali-type figure” who controlled Mangroe’s life, physically and sexually abusing her repeatedly. He even threatened to share a video recording of one of their intimate encounters with others.

Mangroe is also accusing The-Dream of sex trafficking in the lawsuit, citing the Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. The California-based law allows people to bring sexual assault cases for such incidents, despite the expired statute of limitations.

“What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” Mangroe said in a statement. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

From The NY Times: “According to her complaint, she was working in the United States in late 2014 when an associate of Mr. Gesteelde-Diamant asked her to send examples of her music. In January 2015, she flew to Atlanta to meet Mr. Gesteelde-Diamant, who took her to a strip club, began recording with her and, according to the complaint, “told her that he would make her the next Beyoncé and Rihanna.”

The-Dream has issued a statement, calling the claims “untrue and defamatory.”

“I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals,” he says. “As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

