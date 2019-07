News broke earlier today that Jon Stewart will depart his post as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show later in 2015. Stewart made the announcement while taping Tuesday’s show, but did not go so far as to specify a date.

No word yet as to whether Comedy Central has a new host in place, so we’ll have to wait and see as this story unfolds.

Jon Stewart Announces ‘Daily Show’ Exit was originally published on theurbandaily.com

