Sexy Back Tip Of The Day: Get Some!!

It’s the beginning of a new year and everyone is either trying to get their sexy back, or maintaining their sexy! Well, today I learned that a lack of sexual activity could cause you to overeat!! As we ALL know, overeating could stiffle our weight loss progress! So, my tip for everyone today, especially my ladies to shed those extra pounds….get SOME!!! And you know what “some” is! So, don’t you dare play dumb with me!! For read the full story, click the link: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/01/26/sex-weight-loss_n_6549040.html

